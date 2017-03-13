Canso named as site of commercial space-launch complex
It looks like Canso will be home to the planet's next spaceport. Maritime Launch Services Ltd. announced today it has committed to developing a rocket launch site in the Guysborough Municipality, near Canso and Hazel Hill.
