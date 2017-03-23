Cancer risk: 'Bad luck' more than beh...

Cancer risk: 'Bad luck' more than behavior, study says

For the first time, researchers have estimated what percentage of cancer mutations are due to environmental and lifestyle factors, hereditary factors and random chance. Overall, 66 percent of the genetic mutations that develop into cancer are caused by simple random errors occurring when cells replace themselves, according to a new study published in the journal Science.

