Canadian accused in Yahoo hack posed 'extremely high flight risk': documents
A Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails posed an "extremely high flight risk" in part due to his alleged ties to Russian intelligence agents, law enforcement officials allege in documents filed with an Ontario court. In an application for Karim Baratov's arrest, U.S. authorities describe the 22-year-old Hamilton resident as an alleged "hacker-for-hire" paid by members of the Russian Federal Security Service, known as the FSB.
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|4 min
|Archer
|60,843
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 hr
|VetnorsGate
|13,500
|Wearing diapers makes people incotinent BEWARE (Dec '10)
|10 hr
|Donny4
|32
|Apple now lets you restore deleted iPhone files (Aug '15)
|23 hr
|rebeccafashion
|4
|Anti-Trump Albuquerque Businessman Appears on T...
|Sun
|lambert
|3
|McDonald's says Twitter account was hacked befo...
|Sun
|gandolf
|1
|Customer Service Coordinator
|Sat
|RFP
|1
