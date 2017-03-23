Arctic sea ice dips to record low for winter

In this image provided by the National Snow and Ice Data Center and NASA, shows how low sea ice levels were in the Arctic this winter, alarming climate scientists. During the winter, Arctic sea ice grew to 5.57 million square miles at its peak, but that's the smallest amount of winter sea ice in 38 years of record keeping, beating the record set in 2015 and tied last year.

