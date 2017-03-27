Apple Rolls Out Major iOS Update
Released yesterday, the latest update to Apple's mobile operating system makes it easier for users to locate their misplaced AirPods and introduces a new look for the Settings app. Likely to be the last update before iOS 11 comes out later this year, iOS 10.3 also comes with a new file system designed for improved storage, and new features for app developers.
