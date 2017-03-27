Apple Rolls Out Major iOS Update

Apple Rolls Out Major iOS Update

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsFactor

Released yesterday, the latest update to Apple's mobile operating system makes it easier for users to locate their misplaced AirPods and introduces a new look for the Settings app. Likely to be the last update before iOS 11 comes out later this year, iOS 10.3 also comes with a new file system designed for improved storage, and new features for app developers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 9 min Dogen 61,766
How to sync Outlook with iPhone 7? 5 hr mikewilliams0977 1
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... 7 hr Baby It s Cold Ou... 12
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 7 hr positronium 13,626
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 22 hr Stephanie Shipley 715
Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14) Sun Natalie_33 25
News Early snow throwers made in Martinsburg Mar 25 Kim 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,292 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC