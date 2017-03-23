Apple acquires Workflow automation app, offers it free
Apple has acquired the Workflow automation app, which allows iOS users to trigger a sequence of tasks across apps with a single tap. A spokesman for Apple confirmed on Wednesday the company's acquisition of DeskConnect, the developer of the app, and the Workflow app, but did not provide further details.
