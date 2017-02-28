Apollo 11 relic mistakenly sold retur...

Apollo 11 relic mistakenly sold returned to Illinois woman

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

NASA has returned a bag used to collect lunar samples during the first manned moon mission to an Illinois woman who bought it at auction. The Chicago Tribune reports NASA officials turned over the Apollo 11 artifact Monday at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 9 min IB DaMann 58,847
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 55 min Subduction Zone 180,282
News Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc... 1 hr jonjedi 97
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 hr VetnorsGate 13,017
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed 2 hr bluebell 1
News Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be... 11 hr Hate Apple 1
Solution to Transfer Videos between Android Pho... 11 hr Stop Crooks 4
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC