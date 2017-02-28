Apollo 11 relic mistakenly sold returned to Illinois woman
NASA has returned a bag used to collect lunar samples during the first manned moon mission to an Illinois woman who bought it at auction. The Chicago Tribune reports NASA officials turned over the Apollo 11 artifact Monday at Johnson Space Center in Houston.
