Anil Ambani's Reliance Cap sells Paytm stake for Rs 275 cr
Reliance Capital has sold its nearly 1 per cent stake in popular digital payments firm Paytm for Rs 275 crore to China's Alibaba Group in a deal reaping huge gains for the Anil Ambani-led group firm. The financial services arm of Reliance Group had invested Rs 10 crore for this stake in Paytm.
