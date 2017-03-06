Anil Ambani's Reliance Cap sells Payt...

Anil Ambani's Reliance Cap sells Paytm stake for Rs 275 cr

Reliance Capital has sold its nearly 1 per cent stake in popular digital payments firm Paytm for Rs 275 crore to China's Alibaba Group in a deal reaping huge gains for the Anil Ambani-led group firm. The financial services arm of Reliance Group had invested Rs 10 crore for this stake in Paytm.

