An unproven stem cell treatment from a Florida clinic has blinded 3 women
Three women were left nearly or totally blind by a vision treatment at a stem cell clinic, in what doctors call a dramatic illustration of how risky such clinics can be. The clinic's method hasn't been proven effective or tested for safety in people, said ophthalmologist Dr. Thomas Albini of the University of Miami.
