An unproven stem cell treatment from ...

An unproven stem cell treatment from a Florida clinic has blinded 3 women

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Three women were left nearly or totally blind by a vision treatment at a stem cell clinic, in what doctors call a dramatic illustration of how risky such clinics can be. The clinic's method hasn't been proven effective or tested for safety in people, said ophthalmologist Dr. Thomas Albini of the University of Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 min Hedonist Heretic 60,458
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 9 min Aura Mytha 180,386
Recover Deleted SMS Text Messages from Samsung ... 7 hr Tjkkelt 7
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 11 hr positronium 13,471
New Wismec Reuleaux DNA250 Limited Edition Copp... Tue Anonymous 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue Jane 713
25% off for Smok QBOX Kit | Do you want a small... Tue newssnowss 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,587,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC