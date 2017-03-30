A robot job invasion: U.S. feds shrug...

A robot job invasion: U.S. feds shrug it off, Canada feds fret, so whoa s right?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

Minister of Finance Bill Morneau, centre, operates a robot with student Spencer Pelzer, right, while Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi looks on during their tour of the robotics lab at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 27, 2017. Should we be preparing for the coming invasion of job-stealing, career-crushing robots? It's a question that's moved from science-fiction novels to the tip of policy-makers' tongues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 7 min Into The Night 61,866
How to sync Outlook with iPhone 7? Wed mikewilliams0977 1
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Wed Baby It s Cold Ou... 12
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) Wed positronium 13,626
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue Stephanie Shipley 715
Recover Deleted text Messages from iPhone with ... (Mar '14) Mar 26 Natalie_33 25
News Early snow throwers made in Martinsburg Mar 25 Kim 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC