A Japanese ad agency invented an AI c...

A Japanese ad agency invented an AI creative director - and...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In 2015, ad agency McCann Japan's creative planner Shun Matsuzaka set himself a task he called the "creative genome project": he wanted to create the world's first AI creative director, capable of directing a TV commercial. And last week, Matsuzaka showed off his creation at the UK advertiser trade body ISBA's annual conference in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 59 min replaytime 59,734
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 1 hr VetnorsGate 13,361
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 9 hr Dogen 180,369
News President Trump's budget expected to roll back ... 16 hr Texxy 6
News Donatos founder invests in Ohio company's 3-D p... 18 hr They cannot kill ... 5
Wearing diapers makes people incotinent BEWARE (Dec '10) Sat hond7 31
News DIA Meeting Explores Intricacies of Web-to-Prin... Sat Vet 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,509,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC