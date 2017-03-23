1.4M Illinois job seekers may have had personal data hacked
About 1.4 million job seekers in Illinois may have had their personal information compromised when one of the state's employment security agency vendors was hacked, the governor's office said Friday. The hacker may have accessed the names, Social Security numbers and birthdates of job seekers in the vendor's database.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|6 min
|Subduction Zone
|61,260
|Vigil held for boy mauled by Pitbull in Murray ...
|7 hr
|Kill Pitt Bulls
|1
|Which one is your style? Replaceable battery mo...
|11 hr
|newssnowss
|1
|Joyetech eGO AIO ProBox | direct output mode co...
|14 hr
|newssnowss
|1
|WikiLeaks: CIA hacked Apple devices in ways use...
|16 hr
|Stevecarr123
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|18 hr
|positronium
|13,600
|Joyetech eGO AIO ProBox | Newest on-the-go devi...
|Thu
|newssnowss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC