You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What it really means to be a Canadian astronaut
This week, the Canadian Space Agency announced that it had pared down a shortlist of 72 Canadians - from more than 3,000 applicants - to become the country's next astronaut. To the casual observer, the job of astronaut is the epitome of adventurer; with your nation's flag on your shoulder, you become a literal voyager to the stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|33 min
|ChristineM
|11,576
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Joe Momma
|54,347
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|3 hr
|positronium
|12,388
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|17 hr
|Hema Refai
|255
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|18 hr
|SoE
|5
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Nobladogna
|25
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|21 hr
|crisps
|5
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC