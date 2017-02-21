Yahoo salvages Verizon deal with $350 million discount
NEW YORK >> Yahoo is taking a $350 million hit on its previously announced $4.8 billion sale to Verizon in a concession for security lapses that exposed personal information stored in more than 1 billion Yahoo user accounts. The revised agreement, announced Tuesday, eases investor worries that Verizon Communications Inc. would demand a discount of at least $1 billion or cancel the deal entirely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|58,042
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|1 hr
|0smius
|12,799
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|5 hr
|What ever
|6
|Lost Vape Esquare DNA60 TC Mod
|20 hr
|perty
|1
|How to wipe iphone clean?
|20 hr
|Seabag
|2
|Huawei Mate 9 with Leica Dual Camera - 64GB Unl...
|21 hr
|allisonhu
|2
|Atlanta, other cities eye test tracks for self-...
|Mon
|Trump is the man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC