Work on a Eurostar carriage car at the Lille depot of French rail operator SNCF
The cross-Channel rail operator is deconstructing its older trains into an empty shell before refitting them with modern interiors, Wi-Fi and an on-board entertainment system. UK travellers will be able to experience the upgraded carriages on trips from London to Paris, Brussels, the Alps and the south of France.
