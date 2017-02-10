With an eye on Venus and Mars, ISRO attempts mega world record
Buried and hidden in the hundreds of pages of the new format electronic budget documents, is the first formal acknowledgement by the government about these two new bold inter-planetary sojourns to Earth's immediate neighbours. This uplifting news comes ahead of the Indian Space Research Organisation attempting to undertake its mega launch where it will drop off into space not one, two or three but a full load of 104 satellites in space in a single mission.
