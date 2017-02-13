Will the iPhone 8 charge wirelessly?

Will the iPhone 8 charge wirelessly?

There are 1 comment on the WHNT-TV Huntsville story from 17 hrs ago, titled Will the iPhone 8 charge wirelessly?. In it, WHNT-TV Huntsville reports that:

These included a touch iPod, a better cellphone and a "breakthrough Internet communications device." Today we know it simply as the iPhone.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Hate Apple

Jackson, TN

#1 12 hrs ago
Why is the iPhone always playing catchup??

Android phones have had wireless charging for years and, thanks to the removeable battery, I upgraded my daughter's Galaxy S5 to wireless for $8 (Apple will probably add $200 to the price of the iPhone for this feature just like the rip you off on adding memory).

The S5 had 4K recording and much better screen resolution than the newest iPhone.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 6 min one way or another 56,956
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 1 hr par five 11,863
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 hr SoE 12,578
News T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its... 12 hr Hate Apple 1
News Didn't mean to delete that? Here's how to recov... 17 hr Arlene2016 2
News These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ... Mon Christsharian Law 1
GeekVape Medusa RDTA With Inner Structure Relea... Mon Anonymous 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,860,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC