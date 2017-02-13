Will the iPhone 8 charge wirelessly?
There are 1 comment on the WHNT-TV Huntsville story from 17 hrs ago, titled Will the iPhone 8 charge wirelessly?. In it, WHNT-TV Huntsville reports that:
These included a touch iPod, a better cellphone and a "breakthrough Internet communications device." Today we know it simply as the iPhone.
#1 12 hrs ago
Why is the iPhone always playing catchup??
Android phones have had wireless charging for years and, thanks to the removeable battery, I upgraded my daughter's Galaxy S5 to wireless for $8 (Apple will probably add $200 to the price of the iPhone for this feature just like the rip you off on adding memory).
The S5 had 4K recording and much better screen resolution than the newest iPhone.
