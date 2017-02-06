Why Intel's Unite software survived l...

Why Intel's Unite software survived last year's brutal product purge

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: ComputerWorld

Intel's Unite collaboration software is breaking away from PC-only product and into the data center, IoT, and virtual reality At first glance, Intel's Unite software comes across as an anomaly. What future does the collaboration software have in the chipmaker's future? For now, the software is linked to Intel's PC chips, which is a core business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 30 min SoE 12,417
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 54 min Subduction Zone 54,857
[iOS System Recovery Base]Fix iOS System to Nor... 2 hr henrkee 7
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 6 hr Christian 11,627
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) Sun Metal Phart 2
Tips to Convert iTunes M4B Audiobook to MP3 (Mar '15) Sat everythinggoingwell 5
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Sat WolvesPhartss 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,056 • Total comments across all topics: 278,622,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC