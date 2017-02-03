What is the best setup for under $5006

What is the best setup for under $5006

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Tom's Hardware

I'm looking to build a gaming PC on a budget. I want it to be able to smoothly play at least battlefield 1 and GTA 5 or maybe a few more the graphics don't have to be the best just wanting a good starter that will do good till I get more $$ to do some upgrading You can get a OS from a friend/family and play the games for now, if you are on a budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 min IB DaMann 54,445
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 1 hr thetruth 11,602
Tips to Convert iTunes M4B Audiobook to MP3 (Mar '15) 7 hr everythinggoingwell 5
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... 11 hr WolvesPhartss 2
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 12 hr UnderstandPeople 12,390
News Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or... 17 hr jadooxtv 3
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) Fri Hema Refai 255
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,719 • Total comments across all topics: 278,573,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC