What is the best setup for under $5006

I'm looking to build a gaming PC on a budget. I want it to be able to smoothly play at least battlefield 1 and GTA 5 or maybe a few more the graphics don't have to be the best just wanting a good starter that will do good till I get more $$ to do some upgrading You can get a OS from a friend/family and play the games for now, if you are on a budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.