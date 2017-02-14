Warren Buffett just dropped Walmart, and signaled the death of...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has sold off $900 million of Walmart stock, choosing to invest billions in airlines instead. The sale, which leaves Buffett with nearly no shares in Walmart, comes as the US's largest traditional retailer has been rushing to catch up to Amazon and other online competitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|14 min
|0smius
|12,587
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|57,041
|Statue of city inventor may be moved
|4 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Come on! AVE40 Vape Games Show EP5 Released!
|7 hr
|perty
|1
|Junk food tax and veg subsidies could add 500,0...
|8 hr
|McFOOO
|11
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|10 hr
|It aint necessari...
|11,869
|T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its...
|Tue
|Hate Apple
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC