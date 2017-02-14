Warren Buffett just dropped Walmart, ...

Warren Buffett just dropped Walmart, and signaled the death of...

13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has sold off $900 million of Walmart stock, choosing to invest billions in airlines instead. The sale, which leaves Buffett with nearly no shares in Walmart, comes as the US's largest traditional retailer has been rushing to catch up to Amazon and other online competitors.

