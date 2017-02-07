Vigilante hacker hits child porno sit...

Vigilante hacker hits child porno sites on murky a dark weba

13 hrs ago

A few days ago, a hacker went onto the underground "dark web" and took down at least 2,000 sites hosting scam offers, political commentary and forums for child pornography. "We have zero tolerance policy to child pornography," said a hacker statement left on websites hosted by Freedom Hosting II, which specializes in servicing the dark web.

Chicago, IL

