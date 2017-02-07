Vigilante hacker hits child porno sites on murky a dark weba
A few days ago, a hacker went onto the underground "dark web" and took down at least 2,000 sites hosting scam offers, political commentary and forums for child pornography. "We have zero tolerance policy to child pornography," said a hacker statement left on websites hosted by Freedom Hosting II, which specializes in servicing the dark web.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|4 min
|Joe Momma
|55,104
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|55 min
|zio-media cabal
|125
|Microsoft urges companies to upgrade from Windo...
|2 hr
|mansaya
|2
|Best phone to track your kids? -- OrlandoSentin... (Jun '07)
|2 hr
|mansaya
|21
|Honor V9 Dual Rear Camera 5.7 inches Smartphone...
|2 hr
|mansaya
|2
|Tips to Convert iTunes M4B Audiobook to MP3 (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|mansaya
|6
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|6 hr
|ChristineM
|11,648
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|17 hr
|nanoanomaly
|12,451
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC