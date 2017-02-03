University Student Gets 3 Years' Probation in Cybercrime
A Carnegie Mellon University student who developed and sold malicious software through an online cybercriminal marketplace that allowed others to remotely control Google Android smartphones has been sentenced to three years' probation. U.S. District Judge Arthur Schwab also ordered Morgan Culbertson, 22, to perform 300 hours of community service.
