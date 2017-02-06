Uber hires NASA engineer to develop f...

Uber hires NASA engineer to develop flying cars

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In 2010, an advanced aircraft engineer at NASA's Langley Research Center named Mark Moore published a white paper outlining the feasibility of electric aircrafts that could take off and land like helicopters but were smaller and quieter. The vehicles would be capable of providing a speedy alternative to the dreary morning commute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 10 min Aura Mytha 54,892
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 2 hr Richardfs 11,636
How to print out android phone text messages? (Jun '16) 3 hr Tianhai 8
CoilART MAGE MECH Tricker Kit 5 hr perty 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 7 hr SoE 12,418
[iOS System Recovery Base]Fix iOS System to Nor... 10 hr henrkee 7
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) Sun Metal Phart 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,052 • Total comments across all topics: 278,630,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC