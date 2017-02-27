Toys leak millions of voice recordings from kids and parents
A security vulnerability allowed anyone to view personal information, photos and recordings of children's voices from CloudPets toys. And at one point, some people tried to hold all of that information for ransom.
Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
