This Caltech robot looks and flies like a bat, and could replace traditional drones
Caltech researcher Soon-Jo Chung shows off “Bat Bot B2” a prototype for a new type of drone. Inspired by the agility and efficiency of bat flight, engineers at Caltech and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have created a winged robot they say could dramatically increase the flight time and safety of future drones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 min
|Joe Momma
|54,933
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|29 min
|nanoanomaly
|12,424
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|8 hr
|Richardfs
|11,636
|How to print out android phone text messages? (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Tianhai
|8
|CoilART MAGE MECH Tricker Kit
|11 hr
|perty
|1
|[iOS System Recovery Base]Fix iOS System to Nor...
|16 hr
|henrkee
|7
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Metal Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC