This Caltech robot looks and flies like a bat, and could replace traditional drones

12 hrs ago

Caltech researcher Soon-Jo Chung shows off “Bat Bot B2” a prototype for a new type of drone. Inspired by the agility and efficiency of bat flight, engineers at Caltech and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have created a winged robot they say could dramatically increase the flight time and safety of future drones.

