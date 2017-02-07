The Latest: Tornado damages New Orlea...

The Latest: Tornado damages New Orleans NASA facility

11 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

An official at NASA's Michoud facility in New Orleans says it suffered some damage during Tuesday's tornado but the deep-space equipment being built there does not appear to be damaged. Steve Doering was there when the wind started picking up and says it sounded like a freight train coming down.

