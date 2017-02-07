The Latest: Tornado damages New Orleans NASA facility
An official at NASA's Michoud facility in New Orleans says it suffered some damage during Tuesday's tornado but the deep-space equipment being built there does not appear to be damaged. Steve Doering was there when the wind started picking up and says it sounded like a freight train coming down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 min
|one way or another
|55,072
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|30 min
|ChristineM
|11,648
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|David
|704
|Solution to Transfer Videos between Android Pho...
|4 hr
|Weixin
|2
|Avatar VapeNut e-Cig Vapor Eliminator
|5 hr
|perty
|1
|A Cloud for the Artificial Mind: This Data Cent...
|7 hr
|thumper0755
|1
|6mL SMOK TFV12 Tank With Explosion Proof In Sto...
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|11 hr
|nanoanomaly
|12,451
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC