The 'Hidden Figures' screenwriter had NASA in her blood

NASA has been part of "Hidden Figures" screenwriter Allison Schroeder's life for as long as she can remember. Not only did a childhood near Cape Canaveral mean that the space program was an ever-present reality - fire drills in school were timed so the kids could see the launches and the Challenger explosion was one of her earliest memories - it's also in her DNA.

