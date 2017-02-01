The Dutch are so scared of hacking, t...

The Dutch are so scared of hacking, they will hand count ballots

The Dutch government announced Wednesday it is scrapping computer software used to tally and transmit election results amid reports that the software is outdated and could easily be hacked. In a letter to Parliament, Interior Minister Ronald Plasterk wrote that "no shadow can be allowed to hang over the result" of the March 15 election.

