Telefonica-Sigfox deal is a big win for diverse IoT networks

The global partnership announced Wednesday between Telefonica and IoT specialist Sigfox could ensure the latter's long-term success while accelerating the overall growth of LPWANs . Telefonica said it will integrate Sigfox's energy-sipping, low-data-rate radios into millions of devices used for things like smart metering and asset tracking.

