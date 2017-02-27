Target has terrible holiday, warns of awful 2017
Target missed the bullseye badly during the holidays, reporting earnings that were below forecasts. And the company's outlook for this year was much worse than expected, sending the stock down 13% in early trading.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|19 min
|u196533dm
|58,818
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|27 min
|0smius
|13,005
|Zerofeud Compass Spinner and ZeroFeud Mini Comp...
|1 hr
|vapingwiner
|1
|Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc...
|2 hr
|Just Think
|92
|Also, 'The Voice' returns for Season 12, and 'W...
|6 hr
|Tre H
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|8 hr
|Dogen
|180,280
|Robots and Immigrants Are the Enemies in Dutch ...
|9 hr
|muzzRscum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC