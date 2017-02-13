T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest fl...

T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its 'unlimited'...

There are 1 comment on the SFGate story from 10 hrs ago, titled T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its 'unlimited'.... In it, SFGate reports that:

One day after Verizon launched its own unlimited data plan, T-Mobile is making changes to its unlimited counterpart to keep up. The carrier announced on Monday that, starting February 17, its T-Mobile One unlimited plan will stream video at "HD" quality by default.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Hate Apple

Jackson, TN

#1 2 hrs ago
T-Moble has HORRIBLE coverage area unless you live in a big city or within a couple of miles from an interstate.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 min Hedonist Heretic 56,792
News Will the iPhone 8 charge wirelessly? 2 hr Hate Apple 1
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 6 hr Emad 11,853
News Didn't mean to delete that? Here's how to recov... 7 hr Arlene2016 2
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 10 hr positronium 12,577
News These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ... 21 hr Christsharian Law 1
GeekVape Medusa RDTA With Inner Structure Relea... 21 hr Anonymous 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,695 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC