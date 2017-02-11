Students get 'little taste' of roboti...

Students get 'little taste' of robotics, STEAM hands-on...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Olivia Yetter and Pailee Wilson each enjoyed the interactive robot named Naw the most of the hands-on activities in the traveling children's museum. "It can do what we do," said Yetter, who was most impressed with seeing Naw dance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 min It aint necessari... 56,338
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 1 hr Mikko 11,773
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 1 hr Chris 705
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 1 hr 0smius 12,546
News Statue of city inventor may be moved 3 hr America Gentleman... 1
News Robot Crop Pickers Limit Loss of U.S. Farm Work... 3 hr Mikey 2
News Vatican will finance adult stem cell research (Apr '10) 4 hr Pessimistic1 29
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,798,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC