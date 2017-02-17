SpaceX scrubs Florida launch, reschedules for Sunday
Today's planned SpaceX launch of a NASA research mission was scrubbed minutes after its Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to lift off in Florida. The precautionary delay was the fault of “slightly odd” trace movements of an engine-steering hydraulic piston in the upper portion of the 23-story-tall rocket, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on his Twitter account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoant Knight V2 Kit,2017 Hot Pocket Vape Setup !
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 hr
|SoE
|12,741
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|6 hr
|Subduction Zone
|57,704
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|12 hr
|Eagle 12
|11,911
|Old Gold Mines
|15 hr
|Pessimistic1
|1
|Statue of city inventor may be moved
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|9
|Remove DRM and Convert Audible AA Audiobooks to... (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Joshiadee
|5
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC