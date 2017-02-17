SpaceX scrubs Florida launch, reschedules for Sunday

Today's planned SpaceX launch of a NASA research mission was scrubbed minutes after its Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled to lift off in Florida. The precautionary delay was the fault of “slightly odd” trace movements of an engine-steering hydraulic piston in the upper portion of the 23-story-tall rocket, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on his Twitter account.

