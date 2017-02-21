SpaceX aborts space station docking

SpaceX aborts space station docking

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: YourErie

SpaceX had to abort an attempt to dock its Dragon space capsule with the International Space Station Wednesday morning due to a navigation problem. An incorrect data point that had been entered in the capsule's computer caused the problem, according to NASA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 15 min IB DaMann 58,061
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 4 hr SoE 12,802
Smoant Charon 218W TC Box Mod 12 hr perty 1
News White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market 14 hr Real World 7
Lost Vape Esquare DNA60 TC Mod Tue perty 1
How to wipe iphone clean? Tue Seabag 2
Huawei Mate 9 with Leica Dual Camera - 64GB Unl... Tue allisonhu 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC