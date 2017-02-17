Space flight is next frontier for UK ...

Space flight is next frontier for UK under new powers

Science minister Jo Johnson said the bill would "cement the UK's position as a world leader in this emerging market" Space ports could be set up and satellites launched from regions across the UK under new powers to be unveiled this week. The Spaceflight Bill will also allow scientists to fly to the edge of space and conduct experiments in zero gravity, which could help develop vaccines and antibiotics, the Department for Transport said.

