Sony's Xperia XZ Premium has a 4K HDR screen, super slow-mo
Sony's Xperia XZ Premium brings 4K HDR video and a super slow-mo video mode that's sure to be a fun favorite among users. Sony's Xperia XZ Premium shines, quite literally.
