Snow Moon, Lunar Eclipse, Comet Set to Appear Within Hours of Each Other

A full moon, a lunar eclipse and a comet will appear within hours of each other Friday night and early Saturday morning. Friday night will kick off with February's full moon, known as the "snow moon," which is slated to rise at 5:18 p.m. ET and peak at 7:32 p.m. ET in the New York metro region.

