Skinning fish minus the mess! Home-grown idea goes viral
Perry Parks turned his passion for fishing into a growing business. He's the inventor of Skinzit: a high-speed, hand-held tool to scale and clean fish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|5 min
|u196533dm
|55,351
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|11 min
|positronium
|12,462
|Best phone to track your kids? -- OrlandoSentin... (Jun '07)
|20 min
|positronium
|25
|A new version of my Fav game MARVEL Contest of ...
|26 min
|milloooo
|1
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|2 hr
|Richardfs
|11,680
|Aspire Zelos 50W TC Kit with Nautilus 2
|13 hr
|perty
|1
|what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|theDGTL
|26
