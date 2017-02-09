Shopify defends decision to keep host...

Shopify defends decision to keep hosting Breitbart store, emphasizes free speech

Shopify's CEO is defending the e-commerce company's decision to keep hosting an online store for the controversial right-wing U.S. media organization Breitbart News. Tobi Lutke posted a statement online Wednesday that says he has received more than 10,000 messages asking the Ottawa-based company to stop hosting Breitbart's online store.

