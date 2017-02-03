Search goes on for bone marrow match for Alastair
ANDREW and Judy Kim are still searching the globe for a donor for their two-year-old son after he was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. Mr and Mrs Kim launched an appeal for help in September but the search is still on for a matching donor and their son still needs hospital treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Witney Gazette.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|12 min
|Joe Momma
|54,805
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|2 hr
|VetnorsGate
|12,406
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|6 hr
|ChristineM
|11,621
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Metal Phart
|2
|Tips to Convert iTunes M4B Audiobook to MP3 (Mar '15)
|Sat
|everythinggoingwell
|5
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Sat
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|Sat
|jadooxtv
|3
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC