Search goes on for bone marrow match ...

Search goes on for bone marrow match for Alastair

7 hrs ago Read more: Witney Gazette

ANDREW and Judy Kim are still searching the globe for a donor for their two-year-old son after he was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. Mr and Mrs Kim launched an appeal for help in September but the search is still on for a matching donor and their son still needs hospital treatment.

