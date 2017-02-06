Samsung scraps a Raspberry Pi 3 competitor, shrinks Artik line
Samsung has scrapped its Raspberry Pi 3 competitor called Artik 10 as it moves to smaller and more powerful boards to create gadgets, robots, drones, and IoT devices. "New development for high-performance IoT products should be based on the Samsung Artik 710, as the Artik 1020 is no longer in production.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|59 min
|Aura Mytha
|54,864
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|1 hr
|SoE
|12,418
|[iOS System Recovery Base]Fix iOS System to Nor...
|4 hr
|henrkee
|7
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|9 hr
|Christian
|11,627
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Metal Phart
|2
|Tips to Convert iTunes M4B Audiobook to MP3 (Mar '15)
|Sat
|everythinggoingwell
|5
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Sat
|WolvesPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC