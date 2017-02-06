Samsung scraps a Raspberry Pi 3 compe...

Samsung scraps a Raspberry Pi 3 competitor, shrinks Artik line

Samsung has scrapped its Raspberry Pi 3 competitor called Artik 10 as it moves to smaller and more powerful boards to create gadgets, robots, drones, and IoT devices. "New development for high-performance IoT products should be based on the Samsung Artik 710, as the Artik 1020 is no longer in production.

