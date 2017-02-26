Samsung delays its new phone, and sho...

Samsung delays its new phone, and showcases tablets instead

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Instead, Samsung is spotlighting new Android and Windows tablets after delaying the Galaxy S8 smartphone - an indirect casualty of the unprecedented September recall of the fire-prone Note 7 phone . The new tablets will carry the Galaxy brand and come with many of the Note 7's features, including the S Pen stylus and screens with rich colors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 23 min Subduction Zone 58,653
News Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc... 4 hr USA Today 20
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 8 hr SoE 12,963
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Sat emerald 709
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Fri About time 126
News Statue of city inventor may be moved Feb 24 Win Big 10
News LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af... Feb 24 Pessimistic1 7
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,175,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC