Russian cyberspies blamed for U.S. el...

Russian cyberspies blamed for U.S. election hacks are now targeting Macs

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: ComputerWorld

Security researchers have discovered a macOS malware program that's likely part of the arsenal used by the Russian cyberespionage group blamed for hacking into the U.S. Democratic National Committee last year. The group -- known in the security industry under different names including Fancy Bear, Pawn Storm, and APT28 -- has been operating for almost a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 24 min Ronnie Pickering 56,993
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 32 min SoE 12,580
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 38 min Ronnie Pickering 11,868
News Statue of city inventor may be moved 1 hr Thomas Edison 2
News Junk food tax and veg subsidies could add 500,0... 2 hr Frenchie 1
News T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its... 16 hr Hate Apple 1
News Will the iPhone 8 charge wirelessly? 16 hr Hate Apple 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,446 • Total comments across all topics: 278,865,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC