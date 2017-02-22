Robots are poised to take over a wide...

Robots are poised to take over a wide range of military jobs

The wave of automation that swept away tens of thousands of American manufacturing and office jobs during the past two decades is now washing over the armed forces, putting both rear-echelon and front-line positions in jeopardy. "Just as in the civilian economy, automation will likely have a big impact on military organizations in logistics and manufacturing," said Michael Horowitz, a University of Pennsylvania professor and one of the globe's foremost experts on weaponized robots.

