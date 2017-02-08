Review: "All Our Wrong Todays" by Elan Mastai

What if the world we know today is actually a dystopian society? Could the reason we don't live like the Jetsons be attributed to one person's mistake that altered the evolution of technology? Elan Mastai explores this possibility in his novel, "All Our Wrong Todays." It's 2016 and life is full of handy gadgets that help you sleep, eat, drink and travel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.