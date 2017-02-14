Researcher develops ransomware attack...

Researcher develops ransomware attack that targets water supply

8 hrs ago Read more: ComputerWorld

A security researcher is showing that it's not hard to hold industrial control systems for ransom. He's experimented with a simulated water treatment system based on actual programmable logic controllers and documented how these can be hacked.

