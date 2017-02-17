Prefecture in China's Xinjiang to tra...

Prefecture in China's Xinjiang to track cars by satellite

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A prefecture in China's far western Xinjiang region is requiring all vehicles to install satellite tracking systems as part of stepped-up measures against violent attacks. Traffic police in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture announced the regulation on Sunday, shortly after thousands of heavily armed police paraded in the Xinjiang capital and ruling Communist Party officials vowed to ramp up their campaign against separatists and Islamic militants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 15 min 0smius 12,788
News White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market 2 hr Retribution 2
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 hr Hedonist Heretic 57,942
Lost Vape Esquare DNA60 TC Mod 7 hr perty 1
How to wipe iphone clean? 7 hr Seabag 2
Huawei Mate 9 with Leica Dual Camera - 64GB Unl... 8 hr allisonhu 2
News Atlanta, other cities eye test tracks for self-... 15 hr Trump is the man 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,291 • Total comments across all topics: 279,039,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC