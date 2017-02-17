Pirate websites get harder to find as...

Pirate websites get harder to find as Google and Bing sign code of practice

21 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

Google and Bing have signed up to moves to reduce the prevalence of pirate material websites at the top of search results Internet users will find it harder to search for illegally streamed live football matches, pirated music and other creative materials under a new plan to crackdown on piracy websites. Search engine giants Google and Bing have signed up to a voluntary code of practice aimed at protecting users' safety and prevent them from visiting disreputable content providers.

Chicago, IL

