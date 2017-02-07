Passengers could use eye scans to pay for rail journeys under new plans

RAIL passengers in Oxford could be charged for journeys by fingerprint or eye scans, according to the industry's latest plan for coping with growing demand. The organisation, representing train operators and Network Rail, said it could follow changes to allow passengers to use their smartphones' Bluetooth signals to open station barriers, which will be trialled on Chiltern Railways ' route between Oxford Parkway and London Marylebone over the coming months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.