Okanagan connection in race to become Canada's next astronaut
That's how the Canadian Space Agency defines an astronaut. And that's what the space agency is looking for in the next two Canadians who'll get to put the coolest job title on their LinkedIn profile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|2 hr
|Christian
|11,595
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|3 hr
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|4 hr
|UnderstandPeople
|12,390
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|scientia potentia...
|54,416
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|9 hr
|jadooxtv
|3
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|Fri
|Hema Refai
|255
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Fri
|SoE
|5
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC